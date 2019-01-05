Government shutdown has potential to delay IRS tax refunds

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s a busy time of year for tax preparers like Toya Meadows.
She owns Simple Tax Solutions in Birmingham and on Friday night she was getting ahead of the rush.
"We’re getting paperwork done. We’re going through training. We’re running software and getting prepared for the tax season,” said Meadows.
But this tax season is bringing some major concerns.
This is the first-year taxpayers are filing under the new tax laws. Plus, a partial government shutdown has the potential to delay income tax refunds.
“I know everybody is nervous, but the IRS usually does not start accepting tax returns until the last Monday in January,” said Meadows. “The tax payers who claim the earned income credit are not seeing an impact right now. We still have time,”
Meadows said some banks are starting to offer loans for people who are looking to get an early start
“These are loans, not advancements. These are loans,” said Meadows. “You want to be very careful because these loans come with interest fees and these fees aren’t' included with your tax prepares regular fees or bank fees. The loans do come up to $6.000.”
She doesn't recommend that option, instead she suggests waiting.
"You have some people who really wait for tax time after the holidays and Christmas funds are depleted. I do understand the scariness behind it, because want to know what’s going on. But I recommend people to wait because we still have plenty of time,” said Meadows.
We’ve experienced a shutdown back in 2013. That shutdown happened in the middle of tax extension filing season. It lasted 17 days.
