Could sports betting & marijuana be good funding sources for Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Retirement Systems of Alabama hopes state lawmakers look at new sources of funding to run state government.
The Advisor of RSA newletter suggests lawmakers should look at sports betting and taxing marijuana.
The RSA released the following statement to WBRC:
“If we are unwilling to support any form of tax increase, then we must start discussing alternative sources of revenue. The article and charts were simply provided to show what the rest of the country has done in regard to these two issues.”
Some lawmakers say there is a need for more cash.
“Two years ago we relied on BP oil spill money. Those funds will eventually are going to run out. We will be back in a quagmire,” Rep. Juandalynn Givan said.
But other lawmakers are not willing to look at other sources of income until the legislature gets a better handle on accountability of funds it currently has.
“The average earmarking of a state is 24 percent. Alabama earmarks 93 percent. Lets be accountable for the money we are asking constituents to give in taxes,” Rep. Allen Farley of McCalla said.
The U.S. Supreme Court is leaving sports betting up to the states. Mississippi and others have OKed it. As for gaming, so far the Alabama legislature has rejected efforts at setting up a lottery, casino gambling. But what are the chances Alabama lawmakers will OK taxing marijuana as a way to make money?
“Marijuana is a thriving business in the states that have already adopted or enacted marijuana legislation. It is a very lucrative business,” Givan said.
But a republican lawmaker said don’t bet on it.
“Slim to none. Slim to none,” Farley said.
