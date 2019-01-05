Comics helping Huntsville boy with brain disorder

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Comics in Huntsville are coming together in a heartfelt effort to help a sick child get the treatment and care he needs!
James Pollard, 11, lives with cerebral palsy, dystonia, a seizure disorder, and autism.
His doctors say the Huntsville boy now has a neuromuscular degenerative condition and needs to see a specialist.
“His parents have now found out that he has another degenerative brain disorder but don’t know what it is. They have to go to a specialist to find out what’s going on to properly treat it. The problem they’re running into is that it’s not covered under their insurance,” explained Jesse Pollard, the event organizer.
Stand-up comics are having a charity show to help raise money for James and his parents to help with medical expenses.
The event will be held Tuesday, January 8th at Straight to Ale Speakeasy from 7 to 9 p.m. at Campus No. 805.
It is an 18 and older show. It’s a free show, but donations are appreciated.
James has been practicing his jokes too! He will be performing for the first time at the fundraiser.
“He loves it. It’s his favorite thing in the world. He got a microphone with an amplifier on it and he’s been walking around his house and practicing jokes 24/7 pretty much,” Pollard said.
It’s expected to be a night of laughs and all proceeds from the show will go directly to the James Pollard medical fund.
“As comics, we’re primarily trying to make it in an industry where there’s a high chance failure so we don’t have a whole lot of extra resources but what we do have is time and that’s what we’re willing to donate to make sure James has a high success of getting the treatment he needs so he can live a long life and maybe one day he can become a comic too,” Pollard added.
