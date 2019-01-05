Chilly overnight with patchy, dense fog

Skies will be mostly clear this evening with lows falling into the middle 30s, patchy fog may be an issue on Sunday morning.
Sunday will be another beautiful day with highs in the lower 60s and plenty of sunshine. More warmth is expected to start the week with highs in the lower 60s Monday, rain showers will be possible in the evening. Tuesday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s, stray showers are possible.
The pattern will shift by Wednesday as cold air will rush in from the north. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. Thursday is looking very chilly with highs only in the upper 30s!
Temperatures will slowly warm back up by next weekend with chances of rain showers returning.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.