Woman arrested in Boaz for allegedly trafficking stolen identities

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - An Etowah County woman was arrested in Boaz after investigators say they found her trafficking stolen identities.
Stacey Scott of Attalla is also charged with theft, identity theft and giving a false identity to obstruct justice.
Police are trying to find the victims.
It all started out as a shoplifting call to Boaz police but when they arrived it turned out to be so much more.
Boaz police say they caught Scott running from the store just before 11 a.m. dEC. 28.
They recovered some stolen merchandise but a search of her purse turned up numerous drivers licenses, social security, and medicaid cards. None of the cards were in her name and police say Scott did not know the people whose names were on the card.
Now investigators are working to find the people and get their cards back to them.
Chief Josh Gaskin says losing your cards or having them stolen causes huge problems for the victims.
“But there is a multitude of things they could do. They could open up all kind of different accounts, whether it be credit card accounts or any other types of loans because there is so much that you can do online now. It creates a problem not only for the general public but also law enforcement to try and track down the people that may have had their identities stolen,” said Gaskin.
Scott is currently being held on a $61,000 bond.
