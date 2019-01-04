State trooper escapes close call in dashcam video

VIDEO: TROOPER ALMOST HIT This is why you need to slow down out there in the icy weather. This happened last night around 8 on I-44 just west of 129th E. Ave. in Tulsa. Lt. Colby Overstreet #87 came upon this crash involving an suv and pickup pulling a cargo trailer. He was unable to stop before the crash so stopped after and pointed his vehicle back towards it. Just after a Tulsa officer stopped to help, he was struck by the maroon vehicle before it struck the pickup nearly knocking it into Lt. Overstreet. The driver was ticketed for operating a vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper. The bridge was iced over. In all - there were 3 collisions at that scene involving 6 vehicles and two others that slid off the road down an embankment. Thankfully, Lt. Overstreet was not injured. Slow down and be careful out there!