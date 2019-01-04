State trooper escapes close call in dashcam video

TULSA, OK (CNN) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer had a close call this week when a driver lost control on an icy overpass.
Dashcam video captured the incident.
Lt. Colby Overstreet was working a crash on Interstate 44 when a passing vehicle spun out and slammed into a stopped pickup the officer was standing behind.
Overstreet was knocked down but wasn’t injured.
The driver got a ticket for operating a vehicle at an unsafe speed.
“Slow down and be careful out there!” the OHP’s Facebook post said.
