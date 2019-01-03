State legislators propose longer summer breaks

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A legislative proposal could mean longer summer vacations and fewer shorter breaks for Georgia students.
State lawmakers say the change could bring a greater economic impact to the state's tourism industry.
But some school representatives aren’t too sure about the move.
School officials say the longer summer break would complicate their calendars and testing schedules.
If the Assembly passes it, school districts would be required to start classes no earlier than 7 to 10 days before Labor Day.
This would push start dates back by nearly a month for most districts across the Peach State.
