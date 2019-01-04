Rainy start to the day, then off & on showers through the day

Rain and fog could bring some slow spots for that morning commute today. The good news is throughout the morning the rain should really start to taper off. We still expect to see often on rain showers throughout the middle of the day and evening today. They will stay as light showers for much of the Valley, but don’t be surprised if we see some cold air funnel clouds. It is a warm start to the day as temperatures are into the low to mid 50s. Sadly that won’t last too long as wind, which will be breezy today, turns to the northwest. That will drive down some drier and cooler air as we had on throughout the late day today.