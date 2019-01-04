Rainy start to the day, then off & on showers through the day

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Friday! We have more rain out there this morning and sadly we will deal with it often on throughout the rest of your Friday.
Rain and fog could bring some slow spots for that morning commute today. The good news is throughout the morning the rain should really start to taper off.
We still expect to see often on rain showers throughout the middle of the day and evening today. They will stay as light showers for much of the Valley, but don’t be surprised if we see some cold air funnel clouds.
It is a warm start to the day as temperatures are into the low to mid 50s. Sadly that won’t last too long as wind, which will be breezy today, turns to the northwest. That will drive down some drier and cooler air as we had on throughout the late day today.
That dry air means clearing skies overnight tonight, which will lead to a dry weekend! Overnight tonight will be a bit chilly with temperatures into the mid-30s for much of the Valley.
However, we will warm up quite nicely throughout the weekend. Mid upper 50s and sunshine Saturday, Sunday a little more cloud cover but still plenty of sunshine and the mid to upper 60s!
