Rain ends late tonight with a mild weekend

Skies will stay cloudy today with scattered, off/on rain showers and highs in the middle to upper 50s.
Temperatures will gradually fall through the afternoon and a few harmless cold air funnels are possible. The rain will end late Friday evening and skies will clear out quickly overnight, low temperatures will be in the middle 30s.
This weekend looks very nice and warm by January standards! Skies will be sunny for Saturday with highs in the upper 50s, Sunday will be even warmer with more sun and highs in the middle 60s!
This warm stretch of weather looks to continue into next week with chances of spotty rain early in the week with 50s for highs. We will be tracking a potential pattern shift leading to more “winter-like” weather by next weekend.
