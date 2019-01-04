Mild, sunny weekend ahead

This weekend looks very nice and warm by January standards and will give us a chance to dry out a bit. Skies will be sunny for Saturday with highs in the upper 50s, Sunday will be even warmer with more sun and highs in the middle 60s.
This warm stretch of weather looks to continue into next week with chances of spotty rain early in the week with 50s and 60s for highs.
We will be tracking a potential pattern shift leading to more “winter-like” weather by Thursday and Friday and will linger into next weekend. Keep checking back for updates on this pattern change.
