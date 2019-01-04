Pileup, fire kill 7 and hospitalize several others in Florida

(CNN) - Seven people were killed on Thursday on Interstate-75 in Florida, after several vehicles crashed and a massive fire was sparked by a diesel fuel spill.
Authorities had initially said that six people had died, but late Thursday night said a seventh victim had passed away, according to the Associated Press.
Two semi-trucks, a passenger van and a car were reportedly involved in the wreck near Gainesville.
Fire and rescue crews near there said some 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled and caught fire.
Fire crews were able to put out the massive blaze.
The Gainesville Sun reports that eight other people had to be taken to hospitals, some with critical injuries.
Officials shut down all southbound and northbound lanes, backing up traffic for miles.
