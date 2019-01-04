Nationally known ‘Donut Boy’ brings doughnuts to officers in Jackson County

HOLLYWOOD, AL (WAFF) - An 11-year-old national sensation from Florida took a trip to Jackson County on Thursday to thank police officers for their service.
He’s known as the “Donut Boy" but young Tyler Carach’s mother says they saw the police chief doing a lip sync video so they reached out to him.
Tyler arrived to the Hollywood police department with more than three hundred doughnuts.
The young Florida 11-year-old was welcomed by police officers from several local departments.
He thanked the officers for what they do. It's a mission he started two years ago after buying some doughnuts for some local cops and told his mom they seemed happy.
“So I asked my mom why and she said because people are mean to cops so when I heard that I said I wanted to thank every cop,” said Carach.
With the help of a cop, Tyler stopped a cop and did he get a ticket? No, Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith got himself a free dozen doughnuts, something these officers appreciate.
“It’s just really great to have a kid that appreciates us and wants to be a cop when they grow up,” said Hollywood Police Chief Jason Hepler.
“Makes me happy to know that somebody that protects and risks their lives everyday knows that people respect them,” said Carach.
But after two years, 41 states, and 75-thousand doughnuts, Tyler says he doesn't keep up with the cops when eating doughnuts.
“I stopped eating them after a little bit because I got tired of doughnuts,” said Carach.
But Tyler certainly hasn’t stopped his enjoyment of thanking cops and giving them the doughnuts.
Tyler concluded his day in Jefferson County bringing doughnuts to officers there.
