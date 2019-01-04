Man sues Burger King after he says restaurant reneged on free meals for life offer

WOOD VILLAGE, OR (KATU/CNN) - A man in Oregon did not get things his way when he went to a Burger King restaurant.
Instead of just enjoying lunch, Curtis Brooner had to spend more than an hour stuck in the bathroom because the door wouldn’t open.
Brooner said the restaurant offered to treat him to lunch for the rest of his life but they reportedly flipped on that offer.
Now he’s suing.
“He went to the restroom, washed his hands and when he went to pull the door, it wouldn’t open,” said his attorney Michael Fuller.
The incident occurred on Dec. 15 of last year.
Brooner’s lawyer said he was trapped in the bathroom for over an hour.
"They gave him a fly swatter to jimmy the door open which actually cut his hand," Fuller said.
Court documents claim employees on the other side laughed at Brooner.
After an hour, a locksmith was able to get him free.
"It wasn't a pleasant experience for him and he spent an hour in the restaurant after just gaining his composure," Fuller said.
During his time in the restaurant Brooner claims he was presented with an offer.
"To make things right, Burger King offered him free food for the rest of his life should he come into the restaurant," Fuller said.
Burger King honored the deal for some time until Fuller says a regional manager reneged the offer.
"It’s a principal the jury is going to enjoy it,” Fuller said. “There are funny elements of the case but there is nothing funny about being locked in a dank bathroom for an hour."
On Tuesday, they filed a lawsuit for the cost of the burgers.
“We estimated his life would last 72 years which is about five years less than average based on his frequent consumption of cheese burgers,” Fuller said.
Fuller along with his client determined that one burger a week at $7.89 over 22 year for the rest of Brooner’s life would cost $9,026.16.
“I think we will reach a fair settlement. My client was presented with an offer, he accepted it and a deal was a deal,” Fuller said.
Burger King and the franchise owner did not respond for comment regarding the lawsuit.
