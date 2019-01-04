5 Louisiana children among seven killed in Florida crash

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A crash in Florida has claimed seven lives, including five children from Louisiana.
KALB-TV in Alexandria reports the children where in a church van heading to Orlando. The van belongs to the Avoyelles House of Mercy Church, the television station reported. The church is located in Marksville, Louisiana.
Two big rigs and two passenger vehicles collided and spilled diesel fuel across the highway Thursday afternoon on Interstate 75 near Gainesville, sparking a massive fire.
The injured were taken to two different hospitals. The exact number of injured is still unclear.
Authorities say their top priority is identifying the victims so they can notify relatives.
