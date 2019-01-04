Kitchen Cops word of the week: Rodents!

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Kitchen Cops had a light work week due to the holidays, but they found plenty of issues at the restaurants they were able to visit. And, for four of those establishments - rodents were listed as a problem.
Those restaurants - The KFC on Cox Creek Parkway in Florence, the Detailed Sub shop in Red Bay, the Town Plaza Chevron in Sheffield and the 43 Food & Fuel in Killen actually didn’t see their scores suffer much because of the issue. In fact, the Town Plaza Chevron and Detailed Subs both scored above a 90, despite the rodent write-up. More below the video:
Taking a look at other issues - the Caddo Cafeteria in Trinty gets an 80 due to raw food being mixed with ready to eat food in the kitchen, and some temperature problems.
In Madison County, the Jack’s on Wall Triana gets an 84 due to chemicals being stored improperly.
To see the raw scores and reports from health inspectors, check out the links below the video:
