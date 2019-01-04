Huntsville woman found video games during cancer treatment, opened arcade

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - One of the world’s deadliest diseases showed the eventual Rocket City Arcade’s owner a new way of life.
Anita Pool beat breast cancer in 2006. It was her second run-in with the disease, as she had overcome ovarian cancer in 1999.
“When you find out you have a diagnosis, the first thing you do is you go online and you look up statistics. Don’t ever do that, because it’s frightening, the statistics told me I only had a 15 percent chance of survival,” she said.
At the time Pool lived in Texas with her husband, who operated a computer repair store. She was a pediatric nurse, working on multiple floors, including oncology.
As she was recovering, she said she would help him at the store when physically able, and would watch kids play computer games.
“I was watching how much fun they had, and I sat down at one of the computers one day after everybody left and I started playing ‘Counter-Strike,’ and I ended up sitting there for probably four hours," she said.
Pool said video games became a constant source of entertainment throughout her recovery and beyond, where she ultimately played competitively.
Upon the couples' arrival in Huntsville in the summer of 2016, they discovered the now-defunct Game Galaxy arcade was going out of business.
“And I thought ‘oh no, they can’t go out of business that would be awful to not have it,’" she said.
“So we went and just decided to lease a space and get some arcade machines and throw them in there and say ‘how hard can it be?’"
Pool opened the Rocket City Arcade in Huntsville in October 2016. It now features traditional arcade games, virtual reality sets and even a rare form of laser tag.
She said she wants to translate some of the arcade’s success into ways to make children with cancer feel better during treatment. She and her husband have plans to build and donate smaller arcade machines to local hospitals.
“They need something fun, because kids are still kids no matter what, and that’s the great thing about kids. Even when they’re sick, they still want to have fun,” she said.
It’s unclear when the machines will be delivered, but Pool’s own experience with cancer could be coming full circle with children soon.
