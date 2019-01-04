GRAPHIC: Dog burned by fireworks strapped to back on New Year’s Eve

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – On New Year’s Eve, the life of a dog changed for the worse – then for the better.
The dog had been wandering the streets for days before she made it to the parking lot of a club where Lori Bergeron and her husband were celebrating the new year.
"Word got out that there was a dog that'd been found in the back, and it appeared that the dog had had fireworks strapped to her," Bergeron said.
Bergeron went outside to see for herself. When she found the dog, she saw it was injured with deep burn marks on its back.
Bergeron and her husband took the dog home, then to an animal emergency clinic.
All the time, Bergeron wondered who could treat an animal so cruelly.
"The fact that they could do that and then, you know, just move on without a care in the world, it makes you wonder what their heart is like,” said Devon Clay, a neighbor who helped Bergeron take the dog to the clinic.
Days later at Jersey Village Animal Hospital, the dog’s wounds were healing; her coat was shaved where the duct tape that bound the fireworks had melted to her body.
The dog now has a name, Meg Rayburn, and she’s in the care of Dachshund Rescue of Houston.
Meg also has a foster home. The family that adopts her will be carefully screened.
"She's going to go to a family who loves her and is going to love her the way she deserves," Bergeron said.
