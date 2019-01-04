Former Rainsville police officer charged with theft

RAINSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith confirms a former officer has been arrested.
Smith said a formal complaint was made against John Casey Jones on Oct. 28. Jones is a former patrolman of the Rainsville Police Department.
Smith confirmed Jones was employed with the Rainsville Police Department at the time.
Smith said after he reviewed the complaint he immediately contacted the State Bureau of Investigation and requested a third-party formal investigation of the allegation.
Jones was arrested by state bureau agents Thursday evening and charged with second-degree theft of property.
“Chief Smith and the Rainsville Police Department appreciate the prompt investigation, the time and attention that was devoted by the State Bureau of Investigation in this matter,” he said in a news release.
Smith said he could not comment further.
DeKalb County Jail records show Jones, 30, was released on $7,500 bond.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.