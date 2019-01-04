Footage shows crash caused by teens’ egg-throwing prank, killing mother of 2

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) - Newly-released surveillance videos show a deadly car crash in Houston on New Year’s Day.
Police said a 14-year-old boy was driving an SUV 60 miles an hour through a red light when it crashed into a truck, killing a 45-year-old woman.
The woman was identified as Silvia Zavala, a mother of two and grandmother to four children.
The boy driving the car has been charged with murder.
He and two passengers were said to be throwing eggs at other cars and were speeding away from one driver who reportedly decided to chase after them.
Zavala’s daughter, Jessica Gaspar, told KHOU that the boy “took my entire life away from me.”
“Even though he’s 14, he took my mom’s life away,” she said. “He took it. And she was the only one I had.”
Investigators said the driver who gave chase may have flashed a gun and could also face charges.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.