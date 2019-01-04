Elkmont theft suspect accused of fleeing, fighting with investigators

ELKMONT, AL (WAFF) - An Elkmont man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he fled and fought with investigators.
Cleabron King, 34, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in commercial air conditioning units from businesses around Elkmont between Dec. 25th and Jan. 2 to sell for scrap metal.
He is charged with second-degree assault (assault on a police officer), possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree theft of property and four counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
Limestone County investigators developed King as a suspect in the theft of around $19,000 worth of air conditioning units after recognizing his vehicle on security video. King already had an outstanding traffic warrant on him. When investigators went to the residence he was staying at the homeowner let them in, but King fled on foot and was caught by an investigator.
Investigators say King fought with a officer, striking him and attempting to get away while refusing commands until a deputy assisted with the arrest.
Deputies found a small bag containing methamphetamine and a straw with meth residue.
During the exchange, an investigator suffered several minor injuries and was treated at the Athens-Limestone Hospital.
King is being held in the Limestone County Jail on $40,500 bond.
