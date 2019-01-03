‘Dukes of Hazards’ star’s 50 acre property seized by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office

HOLDEN, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seized property belonging to former ‘Dukes of Hazards' star John Schneider in November 2018.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office posted a public notice about the upcoming auction of Schneider’s former property in the Livingston Parish News.
LPSO Public Information Officer Lori Steele told WAFB that Schneider’s property was seized as part of a standard bank foreclosure.
Schenider’s 52.7 acre property in Holden, which had been used as a film studio, will be auctioned off at the Livingston Parish Courthouse at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16.
Steele said profits from the auction will go directly to First Guaranty Bank.
According to the film studio’s website, the property has two large houses, two 5,000 square foot sound stages, an Olympic size swimming pool, a lake, and a baseball field.
