Combat veteran lawmaker tweets inspiring photo from House floor

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Republican Rep. Brian Mast of Florida tweeted a picture welcoming two other combat veterans to the House of Representatives.
Mast tweeted a picture of Republican lawmakers, Reps. Jim Baird of Indiana and Dan Crenshaw of Texas on the House floor with the caption, “5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American” to illustrate the sacrifice the three lawmakers have made.
The three combat veterans took the picture on Thursday night on the first day of the 116th of Congress.
Baird and Crenshaw were just elected last year and sworn into office on Thursday. Mast has been in Washington for two years.
Crenshaw lost an eye in Afghanistan in 2012, Mast lost both legs in Afghanistan in 2010, and Baird lost part of his arm in Vietnam in 1971.
Read more at CNN.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.