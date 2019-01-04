Beyonce and Jay-Z help Louvre to best year ever

(Gray News) – “Hang one night with ‘Yonce, I’ll make you famous,” Beyonce sings in front of the “Mona Lisa” in the music video for “Apes**t.”
She wasn’t lying.
The world’s most popular museum had its most popular year ever, and it credited Beyonce and Jay-Z in part with help making it happen.
The Carters’ video for “Apes**t” was famously shot at the Louvre in Paris, and in a release this week the museum announced it had a record 10.2 million visitors last year.
While “Nike of Samothrace” might be on its own a masterpiece of Hellenistic sculpture, until this year, it had never served as a backdrop for Beyonce.
And there’s nothing quite like seeing the backdrop for a Beyonce video in person.
The song took the internet by storm last summer, racking up almost 150 million views on YouTube.
According to the Louvre, the video’s “tribute to some of the museum’s greatest artworks” helped spur a “significant rise in foreign visitors,” including those from the U.S.
The previous record number of visitors was 9.7 million, in 2012.
In addition to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s influence, the museum said increased tourism in Paris, the opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi and an exhibition featuring the painter Eugene Delacroix also contributed to the surge in interest.
But with all respect to Delacroix, a heralded 19th-century Romance artist, “Liberty Leading the People” didn’t get more than two and a half million likes on Instagram this year, now did it?
