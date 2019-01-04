After customer’s attack, McDonald’s employee fears returning to work

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFTS/CNN) - A 20-year-old McDonald’s employee hired a lawyer after a customer attacked her at work.
It’s video causing outrage around the country, showing 41-year-old Daniel Taylor reaching across this counter at a McDonald’s, assaulting an employee.
Yasmine James said the restaurant has no procedures in place for helping stop these situations or reporting them after they occur.
'I didn’t have any control over my body when he grabbed me," she said.
“Like, I’m still like, ‘Why are you grabbing me?’ I just didn’t understand what was his intention. Even though we were having a verbal conversation, I don’t think it was that for him to grab me,” Jones said.
The incident happened New Year’s Eve. She said Taylor was mad there were no straws on the counter.
After being attacked, James had to dial 911 herself because she said management didn’t know what to do next.
"Basically, what's the procedure? There's none," she said.
It's why she's now working closely with her new attorneys to hold McDonald's accountable, saying they need to do a better job training their employees for situations like this.
James hasn’t been fired. Her lawyers said McDonald’s has welcomed her back, but she doesn’t feel safe.
“It’s like scary. Anybody can do something to me,” James said. “I work so close with the customers, and now that everyone knows, you know, people don’t agree with this, they can do anything.”
