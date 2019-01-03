State Sen. Gruters files bill to ban smoking on Florida beaches

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Florida State Senator Joe Gruters has filed a bill to ban smoking on public beaches.
The bill, filed on Wednesday, would ban smoking tobacco on any public beach and would allow law enforcement to issue a $25 fine to those who do.
If passed, the new law would take effect July 1, 2019.
Sarasota County Commissioners banned smoking in county parks and beaches back in 2012. But in 2017, a judge tossed out the law citing that the smoking ban couldn’t be enforced, so commissioners ended the smoking restrictions all together.
