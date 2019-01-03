Security officer reveals how she stopped Huntsville nightclub gunman in his tracks

“Sometimes people make wrong decisions and bad things do happen. The goose can ruin it for the gander. However, we do our jobs and we always try our hardest to do our jobs every night. The people provide this club for us to come out and have a good time, not to display any type of violence, just to have a good time and come and unwind. That's what this place is here for. We don't want it to be known for anything like what just recently happened,” Latoya explained.