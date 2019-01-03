Rapper Drake wears Alabama gear in motivational social media post

(WBRC) - Of course Drake was wearing an Alabama hooded sweatshirt in a recent social media post.
There’s a long-running joke that rapper Drake is a fan of any team that’s winning, and there’s no denying the team running college football is the Crimson Tide.
The official Alabama football Twitter account shared the post, in which Drake didn’t mention the Crimson Tide specifically but did provide some motivation for self-improvement in 2019.
The video, which can be seen below, comes five days before No. 1 Alabama faces No. 2 Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
