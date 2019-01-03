Man arrested after 3-hour standoff in Boaz

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - A domestic dispute led to a three-hour standoff Thursday afternoon in Boaz.
The standoff started when a husband chased his wife with a gun.
Boaz police say the suspect has been arrested previously for DUI but they have never had a domestic violence call to this house.
Brian Beard was arrested around 4 p.m. Thursday. He’s facing domestic violence-strangulation and resisting arrest charges.
The incident happened on Gilbreath Road.
They're now in the process of searching for the weapon and any other weapons in the home.
Police say they believe Beard was intoxicated when he chased his wife out of the home around 1 p.m. with a loaded pistol.
She ran to a neighbors home and called police.
When police got there, Chief Josh Gaskin says they used a PA system to try to talk Beard out of the home.
Then they called in SWAT Teams from Guntersville and Arab.
It ended when Gaskin says Beard stuck his head out of the garage door which caught the attention of officers.
“He was given verbal commands to come towards them in the backyard and he complied. He was completely compliant from that point on. He did everything we asked him to do so it all ended peacefully,” said Gaskin.
Police say the suspect could face more charges.