Moderate rain expected overnight into Friday

Rain showers will move in from the west later tonight with patchy fog potentially being an issue overnight but expect periods of moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into Friday morning.
Skies will stay cloudy on Friday with scattered, off/on rain showers and highs in the middle to upper 50s. The rain will end late Friday evening and skies will clear out quickly overnight, low temperatures will be in the middle 30s.
This weekend looks very nice and quite warm by January standards! Skies will be sunny for Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday will be even warmer with more sun and highs in the middle 60s.
This warm stretch of weather looks to continue into next week with chances of spotty rain early in the week with 50s for highs.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.