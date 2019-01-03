Majority of McFarland Park is flooded as water levels rise

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - If you are in Florence and have plans to fish, camp, or even take a stroll through McFarland Park... you may be cancelling those plans. The rain has caused a very messy situation.
Majority of McFarland Park is flooded. You can literally take a swim in the parking lot. Lauderdale County The EMA Director George Graybryn tells us if anyone comes near the water you are putting yourself at risk.
"We are in a time now where a lot of water is coming into the areas down around the park, they closed the camping area, and they closed off the recreational areas down there, said, George Graybryn.”
Graybryn says the water level has risen to 19 feet. He says once it reaches more than 21 feet there’s a strong possibility every area of the park will be closed.
"So basically TVA feels like we are going top drop a little bit maybe a foot, but we have a lot more rain coming through, so we will net back up through probably the weekend, said, George Graybryn.”
The water is too dangerous right now for boating and fishing because of the strong currents.
Graybryn says it's safer if everyone waits until the water levels go back to normal before coming back to McFarland Park.