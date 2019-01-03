Man imprisoned for SC murder sentenced to 20 years for murder of Florence man

LAUDERDALE COUNTY AL (WAFF) - A capital murder sentencing for a Lauderdale County man accused of murder was Wednesday.
Justin Butler, who is already serving a 55-year sentence for a murder in South Carolina, pleaded guilty to killing a Florence man back in 2013. Butler will spend two decades in prison for murder.
The sentence handed down Wednesday comes after a plea deal.
Butler, who also goes by the name Pop-A-Molly, pleaded guilty to the 2013 shooting death of Eric Watkins. Butler was accused of killing Watkins over drugs and money.
Watkins was found in his SUV in Florence with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say all the evidence pointed to Butler being the killer.
"After talking to the victim’s family about the surety of a conviction making sure he was accountable for what he had done as opposed running the risk of trying him which may have not been successful in a jury trial, said, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Conolly.”
Butler, who was already in prison for another murder, will be serving 75 years in prison.
