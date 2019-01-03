Gas prices low in Alabama but for how long?

“If you look back a few months, gasoline was at eighty three dollars a barrel. That was going to be bad and it was going to one hundred and some people were saying one hundred and twenty five," Trump said. “Rick. And I made calls. I say you better let that oil, that gasoline flow. And they did. And now it’s down to 44. And I put out a social media statement yesterday. I said do you think it’s luck that that happened? It’s not luck. I called up certain people and I said let that damn oil and gasoline ... you let it flow. The oil. It was gone up to one hundred and twenty five dollars. If that would have happened then you would have had a recession, depression like we’ve had in the past.”