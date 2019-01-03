Early rainfall, then a midday break. Rain returns tonight & Friday

Happy Thursday! I guess Mother Nature didn’t get that “New Year, New Me” memo, because she’s started 2019 off the same way 2018 ended.
Moderate rain has battered North Alabama through much of the overnight hours. It has been a steady consistent rain which is finally starting to wrap up across the Valley this morning. While we could have some light showers through that morning commute, I expect things to dry up quite a bit as we move on into the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Temperatures will still stay right around normal into the low to mid 50s with light wind.
Don’t get used to the break for too long, because as we move on into the overnight tonight we are expecting more heavy rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. While rain could return to the Valley by the afternoon and evening hours, there is a much better chance of rain after midnight tonight and into early parts of Friday morning. Heavy rain at times could lead to another inch, potentially 2 inches, of rain in some spots. This will likely cause some delays for your Friday morning commute.
Rain will taper off throughout the day on Friday finally clearing out late in the evening and overnight into Saturday morning. From there it does look like we will dry out for a gorgeous weekend! Both days this weekend should have plenty of sunshine with the mid 50s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60s on Sunday!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.