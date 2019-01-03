Early rainfall, then a midday break. Rain returns tonight & Friday

Don’t get used to the break for too long, because as we move on into the overnight tonight we are expecting more heavy rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. While rain could return to the Valley by the afternoon and evening hours, there is a much better chance of rain after midnight tonight and into early parts of Friday morning. Heavy rain at times could lead to another inch, potentially 2 inches, of rain in some spots. This will likely cause some delays for your Friday morning commute.