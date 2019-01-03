Driver ticketed for running stop sign, hitting Boaz City School bus

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Boaz City School bus traveling on Highway 168 was struck by a vehicle that ran a stop sign on Bruce Road around 6:30 on Thursday morning.
Officials tell us the bus was hit in the rear and 4-6 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. None of the students were hurt, but they were loaded onto another bus and taken to school.
The damaged bus was taken away for inspection and repair. The driver of the car that hit the bus was ticketed for running a stop sign. The passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.