Crime Stoppers: Suspect sought after money stolen from Budweiser truck

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police say on Dec. 19, a male stole the driver’s backpack from a Budweiser delivery truck that was parked at the Dollar General on Holmes Avenue. The victim’s cellphone, wallet and credit cards were inside.
Approximately an hour later, one of the credit cards was used to buy gas. There was another attempt to use a stolen card at GameStop on Sparkman Drive.
If you recognize him, your tip could qualify for a reward of up to $1,000. Call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.