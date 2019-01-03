Waterloo’s only gas station, grocery store catches fire

WATERLOO, AL (WAFF) - Waterloo Market, the only grocery store and gas station in Waterloo, caught fire Thursday morning.
Waterloo Fire and Central Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire around 10:30 a.m.
Waterloo Fire Chief Ted Kabich said they are still trying to determine the cause but it could have been a grease fire.
Kabich said his men went into the burning building to find the entire kitchen up in flames. He said the fire was contained to the kitchen area so some of the building is still repairable.
He said no one was hurt and everyone was already out of the building when they arrived.
“This is the second time this store has burnt from what I can remember,” Kabich said.
Kabich said this structure fire is a huge loss for the Waterloo community. He said there aren’t any other stores in the area, so people will be forced to travel at least 30 miles to get to another store for food or gas.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.