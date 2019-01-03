Bride to wed fiancé at historic hotel where both their great-grandmothers worked

GREEN BAY, WI (WBAY/CNN) - A bride-to-be in Wisconsin will walk down a family memory lane when she gets married later this year.
Her wedding venue will be the hotel where her and her fiance’s ancestors worked many decades ago.
Tara Servais, the future bride, liked the place before she even saw it.
“I think we signed a contract two months ago,” Servais said, surveying the venue for the first time.
Hotel Northland is expected to open sometime in February. The hotel originally opened in 1924. At the time, it was the largest hotel in Wisconsin.
It’s been under renovation for more than three years.
“We knew that the hotel would be beautiful once it was open,” she said. “We were a little nervous. I think just with the process that the hotel has been under with renovation and some of the timelines, but we just kind of had faith that it would work out. And once we were in contact with Hotel Northland, they reassured us that their timelines are moving forward.”
While Servais and her fiancé, Chad Davis, move forward with wedding plans in the crystal ballroom for March, they can’t help but take a look at the past.
“This is my great-grandmother Selina Schoenauer and she worked at Hotel Northland for 40 years,” Servais said.
Servais said Selina was a salad girl and held onto her job at the hotel through the Great Depression.
“My fiancé Chad also had a great-grandmother that worked here around the same time and we just imagine that maybe they were friends back in the day and had this whole life history before us, before we ever met,” Servais said.
The couple hopes this venue, already filled with their family history, uncovers more stories of the past for their 300 expected guests.
"I'm sure once we have more family and relatives coming through for a wedding, we will hear more and more stories about other people that have ties back to the hotel that is just the most beautiful place we can imagine having our wedding at," Servais said.
