UPDATE: I-565 shooting victim dies

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - On Friday morning, Huntsville police confirmed the victim in the Interstate 565 at Zierdt Road shooting died.
On Thursday, police charged 27-year-old Justin Daniel Watts with attempted murder. He is from the Birmingham area.
Huntsville police say they responded to assist Madison police on a possible suicide attempt call Thursday morning. It involved a van travelling east on I-565. The vehicle had come to a stop near Zierdt Road.
Dispatch advised that Madison had a person in custody, and the suicide victim had a life-threatening wound, according to police.
According to HPD, the first arriving Huntsville officer received information from on-scene Madison officer that the victim was alleged to have shot himself while the van was travelling eastbound on I-565 just before Zeirdt Road. The officer also learned that when Madison police first arrived, the responding officer from Madison saw the offender with a gun as he was exiting his patrol car. The officer drew his weapon and ordered the offender drop it, which he did.
The offender then made the spontaneous statement to the officer that he “shot the man” and “wanted a lawyer," according to police. They placed the subject in the back of a patrol car and secured the gun.
HPD units responded to assist securing the scene and taking witness statement from the four other occupants of the vehicle. The male victim is from Birmingham.
“He was transported to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI and treated for a gunshot wound to the head that is believed to be un-survivable at this time,” The Huntsville Police Department stated in a new release.
The other occupants of the vehicle stated they worked for a cleaning company out of Birmingham.
Witnesses in the van reportedly said they heard the gunshot and then Watts stated that the victim had shot himself. They called 911 and pulled over on the side of I-565.
