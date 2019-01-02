Smithsonian museums, National Zoo close as government shutdown continues

WASHINGTON (WJLA/CNN) - It was a mad dash in Washington Tuesday to visit the Smithsonian museums before they closed.
The museums used money from last year’s budget to operate through the government shutdown, but now, the money is gone.
“We’re packing them all in,” said Seth Warner, who was visiting with his family from St. Louis. "Our friends who live here were like, ‘Yeah, you should definitely cram in as many museums as you can today.’ "
Tuesday was the family’s only day to check out the museums.
"When you think of DC, you think of the Smithsonians. You think of all of the wonderful history and what's possible in DC. It's kind a disappointment that we can't take full advantage of it with the shutdown," he said.
“I think it’s terrible to shut down something that is such a valuable service and just a gift to our public in general,” said another visitor.
“My goodness! That’s terrible for me,” said a woman who runs a food truck parked near the museums.
Some who call DC home are hoping things reopen soon.
“This is an ongoing thing here in DC because of the whole budget thing, so I’m used to it,” said Amir Latimer, a resident.
"It seems like we are so divided that we really can't do anything and we can't show our kids what our country is all about because of the division," Warner said.
The Smithsonian museums will not open back up until the federal shut down is resolved.
The National Zoo is also now closed.
