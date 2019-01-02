Rain continuing through end of the week

(WAFF) - Widespread rain continues overnight, and Thursday morning will also feature a soggy scenario.
Rain looks to mainly fall during the first half of the day Thursday. There may be a small break in rain coverage during the afternoon, but rain is expected to return overnight into Friday morning.
Rain will close out the work week, but the weekend will be much drier. Sunshine returns and lasts a while.
Warmer afternoon temperatures will also be paired with the sunshine.
The break in the rain lasts through Monday, but rain is expected to return Tuesday. Overall, next week looks to be a quiet and pleasant chance from this soggy week.
