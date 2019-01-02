Former inmate sues over alleged rape by Madison County jail officer

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A former inmate at the Madison County Jail has filed a federal lawsuit against the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Blake Dorning, Madison County and a jail officer she says raped her.
The woman says Victor Flores De Leon Jr. raped her while she was receiving medical care in the infirmary on Oct. 8, 2018. De Leon was the guard assigned to the infirmary that night, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims De Leon gave her a “disciplinary” for false reasons and, as punishment, moved her to a cell where she was alone, unmonitored and isolated from all other inmates and jail officers.
She says she was asleep in her bunk when De Leon entered her cell, pulled her blanket off and woke her up. She says De Leon asked her if she was asleep.
The plaintiff alleges that De Leon removed her undergarments, pulled down his pants and forced her to perform oral sex on him. She says he then grabbed her hips and forcibly raped her.
“There is no doubt in our mind that she was raped. This was not consensual sex. She didn’t scream, scratch him, or kick at him because she feared punishment in the form of either being tased or maced. This was not consensual sex. This was forced upon her. There was physical evidence that supports that this was a rape,” said the woman’s attorney, Eric Artrip.
De Leon is currently out on bond for his custodial sexual misconduct charge.
If he faces additional charges, he may not know that for months and possibly years before a decision is made.
De Leon was arrested over the incident on Oct. 23. He was charged with custodial sexual misconduct.
After the arrest, a sheriff’s office spokesman said, “We received information that a detention officer employed with us was involved in an improper relationship with a female inmate here. We took all accountability for it, we generated the documentation needed to pursue it, to investigate it."
If he faces additional charges, he may not know that for months and possibly years before a decision is made.
The lawsuit states that the infirmary is the only place where male officers can discipline female inmates and move them to an unmonitored cell that he has access to and are the only locations in the jail without cameras. She says the jail only has one medical facility, leaving female inmates in the custody of male officers.
Artrip said De Leon was able to commit the alleged crime because of that lack of cameras.
The alleged crime might not have been caught on camera, but the woman’s attorney say’s he has proof it took place.
“There are two pieces of key evidence in this case. One is the rape kit that was performed by Crisis Services. The other is the physical evidence that he left behind in the cell after he left that evening,” Artrip said.
De Leon is one of the people being sued, but he’s not the only one.
“Because the deputy was acting as a Madison County sheriff’s deputy when he raped our client, we’re going to be asking them to be responsible for the harm that he caused, both criminally and monetarily,” said Artrip.
The jail is owned by Madison County, so the county is also listed as a defendant.
“One of the things we’re seeking in this lawsuit is to have a federal judge order the sheriff’s department and the county to change the way the medical treatment center at the detention facility is operated, so that there’s no way a male guard can segregate a female inmate like happened here,” said Artrip.
“There are cameras in the hallway, but there are not cameras in the actual cells where the inmates are housed in the infirmary, so although apparently the cameras show the guard entering her cell, we don’t see anything else” said Artrip.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.