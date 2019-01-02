Man accused of opening fire outside Huntsville nightclub arrested

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department booked 33-year-old Samuel Demario Williams Tuesday night after he was released from the hospital.
Williams is charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle (felony), certain persons forbidden to carry (felony), menacing (misdemeanor) and reckless endangerment (misdemeanor).
Williams is accused of firing an AK-47 outside Club 3208 on Long Avenue earl;y Monday. He was subsequently shot by an armed security guard working at the event.
He was taken to the hospital by citizens who were with him at the time of the shooting. Those individuals have been identified..
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
No one else was injured by the shooting.
