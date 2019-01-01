Colbert man charged with human trafficking

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals Police said a Colbert County man has been arrested after being accused of trading a 17-year-old girl to a man for sex in exchange for drugs.
Police said Bobby Joe Speegle, 42, 4450 Elledge Lane, Tuscumbia, has been arrested on charges of first-degree human trafficking and giving false information to law enforcement.
Reports indicate the teen, who is a family acquaintance, was sexually assaulted by the man Speegle traded her to for drugs.
