Huntsville school board member arrested on harassment charge

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Michelle Watkins, District 1 board member for Huntsville City Schools, was arrested on Monday.
Watkins, 53, was charged with misdemeanor harassment. She was later released on bond.
Huntsville police say the warrant stemmed from an incident at Mae Jemison High School on Oct. 3. Investigators say Watkins got in an argument the same evening the school was hosting a safety forum for parents. Watkins is accused of yelling and causing a disturbance over a personal matter.
Huntsville City Schools sent the following statement: “The school district is aware of the situation involving a Board member. The referenced situation falls outside the scope of the district administration. The district remains focused on preparing for our students' return in the coming days and ensuring that we have a strong Spring semester.”
WAFF 48 asked for a record request response and Huntsville City Schools Spokesman Keith Ward sent this response:
