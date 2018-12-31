Huntsville school board member arrested on harassment charge

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 31, 2019 at 4:15 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 9:29 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Michelle Watkins, District 1 board member for Huntsville City Schools, was arrested on Monday.

Watkins, 53, was charged with misdemeanor harassment. She was later released on bond.

Huntsville police say the warrant stemmed from an incident at Mae Jemison High School on Oct. 3. Investigators say Watkins got in an argument the same evening the school was hosting a safety forum for parents. Watkins is accused of yelling and causing a disturbance over a personal matter.

Huntsville City Schools sent the following statement: “The school district is aware of the situation involving a Board member. The referenced situation falls outside the scope of the district administration. The district remains focused on preparing for our students' return in the coming days and ensuring that we have a strong Spring semester.”

WAFF 48 asked for a record request response and Huntsville City Schools Spokesman Keith Ward sent this response:

Regarding your request, there are still pending criminal proceedings related to the events in question. Disclosure of the information requested is likely to affect the individual’s rights under the Fourteenth Amendment to a name-clearing or similar proceeding. Thus, the information you requested falls within an exception to the Open Records Act and is not currently subject to disclosure. Consistent with Alabama law, once the criminal proceedings have been resolved, the applicable exception will no longer apply. We will be able to reconsider your request at that time.
Huntsville City Schools Spokesman Keith Ward

