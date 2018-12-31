Huntsville school board member arrested on harassment charge

Regarding your request, there are still pending criminal proceedings related to the events in question. Disclosure of the information requested is likely to affect the individual’s rights under the Fourteenth Amendment to a name-clearing or similar proceeding. Thus, the information you requested falls within an exception to the Open Records Act and is not currently subject to disclosure. Consistent with Alabama law, once the criminal proceedings have been resolved, the applicable exception will no longer apply. We will be able to reconsider your request at that time.

Huntsville City Schools Spokesman Keith Ward