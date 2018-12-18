Outgoing Morgan County sheriff pleads guilty to tax charge

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin was arraigned Thursday and pleaded guilty to one count of failure to file a tax return.
The U.S. attorney’s office confirmed the terms of her plea deal remain the same.
Sentencing is scheduled in Huntsville for May 13.
The penalty for willfully failing to file a tax return is a maximum of one year in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000.
“Public officials not only have a duty to uphold the law, but also to follow it, including promptly and accurately filing their tax returns,” said U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town. “Those who fail to do so, will be prosecuted. We appreciate the investigative work of IRS-CID and FBI Birmingham.”
Franklin was charged in December with willfully failing to file a personal income tax return for tax year 2015. She agreed to plead guilty when the charge was announced.
“We expect all of our citizens, to include and especially our public officials to promptly and accurately file their tax returns,” Town said in a news release. “The Department of Justice will continue to federally charge those who fail to do so. We appreciate the investigative work of IRS-CID and FBI Birmingham.”
"As we approach the tax filing season, this case should be an example of what happens when you fail to file and pay your taxes,” said IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Holloman. “Doing so may subject you to significant penalties, fines, and the possibility of jail time.”
IRS-CID investigated the case along with FBI Birmingham. Assistant U.S. attorney Robert O. Posey is prosecuting.
Franklin is finishing her last term as sheriff. Ron Puckett, longtime Hartselle police chief, was elected takes over as sheriff on January 14th.
