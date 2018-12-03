Dictionary mocks President Trump’s latest Twitter misspelling

(CNN/RNN) – The folks at Merriam-Webster are taking President Donald Trump to task for his use of the term “scot-free.”
In an angry tweet about Michael Cohen, trump said his former attorney is getting off "Scott Free," spelling Scott with two Ts and no hyphen.
Merriam-Webster later tweeted a definition for the term, first with one T and a hyphen, then with two Ts.
It reads:
"'Scot-free': completely free from obligation, harm, or penalty.”
“’Scott Free': some guy, probably."
Someone with the name Scott Free hopped into the discussion, replying to the dictionary's cheeky tweet, writing "Leave me outta this."
