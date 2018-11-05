Putting together an emergency safety plan during severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - When severe weather hits the Tennessee Valley, having an emergency safety plan can help your family make it through the storm.
There are several factors to consider when putting a plan together.
You want to think about how you’re going to receive alerts or warnings, consider a shelter plan, think about evacuation routes in your home, and have a family communication plan in place.
Next, you want to think about the specific needs of your family. Think about the age of your family members, pets, disabilities or medical needs.
After that, it‘s time for you to fill out an emergency plan form or use one as a guide to create your own.
Finally, practice the plan with your family.
