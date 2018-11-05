Pediatrician group advises against spanking

(WAFF) - Experts are taking a stronger stance against spanking as a form of discipline.
A new policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that adults use “healthy forms” of discipline, such as setting limits and expectations, according to CNN.
They strongly advise against punishments such as spanking, hitting, slapping, threatening, insulting, humiliating, or shaming.
This is a stronger stance than one issued in 1998 that recommends parents take part in development methods other than spanking.
Alternative forms of disciple recommended include the time-out methods for toddlers and preschoolers or simply allowing the consequences to play out for older children.
Experts also recommends parents use the relationship between them and their child as a means of teaching them right and wrong.
