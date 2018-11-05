First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather expected overnight tonight into Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day because of the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms across the entire Tennessee Valley late Monday into Tuesday.
While we will have some scattered showers through the middle of the afternoon and evening, the biggest threat for storms will be late this evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. This is what makes them so dangerous, is that they will be happening while most of you are sleeping. Damaging winds of 60+ mph as well as tornadoes are our primary threats with these storms.
There is also a small risk for large hail and as always with severe weather and storms, heavy rain is possible as well. The worst of the storms could start in the Shoals as early as 9 PM Monday, but the threat should last through most of early Tuesday morning.
Supercell storms will likely develop ahead of the main line of storms, and that will be where we see the biggest risk for tornadoes and hail. If supercells do produce tornadoes, these could potentially be of the stronger variety of tornadoes. From there, the line of storms that moves in will bring the wind threat as well as a weak and embedded tornado threat.
We have some fog out there to start the day for most of us. Areas are down to one, or less, mile visibility this morning. Temperatures are into the upper 40s and low 50s. We are expecting today to be breezy and warm as temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s. Storms Tuesday will be most likely during the morning, but we should clear out quickly by the middle to late morning and we could even see some sunshine. Should be a great afternoon for Election Day! More rain is possible during the middle of the week, with some major cold weather on the way for the weekend.
