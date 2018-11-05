First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather expected overnight tonight into Tuesday

We have some fog out there to start the day for most of us. Areas are down to one, or less, mile visibility this morning. Temperatures are into the upper 40s and low 50s. We are expecting today to be breezy and warm as temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s. Storms Tuesday will be most likely during the morning, but we should clear out quickly by the middle to late morning and we could even see some sunshine. Should be a great afternoon for Election Day! More rain is possible during the middle of the week, with some major cold weather on the way for the weekend.